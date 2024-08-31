Weather Blog: Labor Day Weekend to the NFL Opening Game

Good Saturday bloggers,

It is a rare moment in local sports where we have all 3 big colleges, KU, MU and K-State having good football teams, the Royals in a playoff chase and last but not least the Chiefs being 2 time Super Bowl Champions.

The weather was very nice for KU and MU. The weather will be nice for K-State tonight. The Royals have a big series Monday-Wednesday against the Guardians. Hopefully, it is a big series for 1st place in the AL Central, the Royals need to win the next 2 games in Houston and put these last 2 days behind them. Then, the Ravens come to KC on Thursday to open the NFL season right here on KSHB 41.

The weather looks great this evening in Manhattan, KS as K-State opens their football season.

Let's assume the Royals win today and Sunday so the series against the Guardians is for first place in the AL Central. The weather is looking great for all 3 games.

The Ravens come to town to open the NFL season Thursday. The weather here has increasing questions.

Details on the weather between today and Friday is in the video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy