Weather Blog: Lake Effect Snowstorm, Warming Trend, Thanksgiving Travel Weather

We may be dealing with up and down temperatures, but can you imagine living in Buffalo and dealing with 5-6 feet of snow?

Take a look at this video from Twitter. It is truly incredible.

This has been one odd November as the first 10 days of the month were the 9th warmest on record. The next 8 days have been the 4th coldest on record. KC has 135 years of weather records.

The high temperature on Friday was 28° which was a record cold high temperature. This means in 135 years of weather records the high temperature was never as low as 28°. The old record was 29° set in 1903.

Now, what is next? November isn't over. We are tracking a nice warming trend and a potential Thanksgiving holiday weekend storm system.

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

