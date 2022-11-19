Weather Blog: Lake Effect Snowstorm, Warming Trend, Thanksgiving Travel Weather

Good Saturday bloggers,
We may be dealing with up and down temperatures, but can you imagine living in Buffalo and dealing with 5-6 feet of snow?
Take a look at this video from Twitter. It is truly incredible.
Approaching 6 feet of snow here in Hamburg! #BuffaloStorm2022 #BuffaloNY #Buffalo #buffalosnow #buffalolakeeffect #LakeEffectSnow pic.twitter.com/NvehaEmFf5— BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) November 19, 2022
This has been one odd November as the first 10 days of the month were the 9th warmest on record. The next 8 days have been the 4th coldest on record. KC has 135 years of weather records.
The high temperature on Friday was 28° which was a record cold high temperature. This means in 135 years of weather records the high temperature was never as low as 28°. The old record was 29° set in 1903.
Now, what is next? November isn't over. We are tracking a nice warming trend and a potential Thanksgiving holiday weekend storm system.
Details are in the four and a half minute video below.
