Weather Blog: Last Day to enter the Snowflake Sweepstakes

Good Chiefs Sunday bloggers,

The deadline to enter our Snowflake Sweepstakes is tonight at 11:59 PM. When do you think the 1st one inch of snow will fall as measured by one of our meteorologists at KSHB 41 on the Plaza?

Hints:

1. There is no chance the next 7 days.

2. The average date for the first 1" of snow is December 14th

3. Last year the first 1" of snow occurred on November 25th

Jeff Penner

Now to the weather situation.

We officially received 0.75" on Saturday at KCI. This dropped our rainfall deficit to 4.23" as of Saturday. Our deficit had reached around 7" before this active pattern began at the end of October.

Jeff Penner

The weather looks great for the Chiefs game today out at Arrowhead.

Jeff Penner

Details on our next storm system and beyond is in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!