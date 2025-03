Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a chilly, but sunny start to the day.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

We will see increasing clouds and wind this afternoon, but it will still be a nice day with highs 65°-70°. The chance of scattered thunderstorms, a few may be severe, will increase after midnight.

Details on the thunderstorms and weekend forecast are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy