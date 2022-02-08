Weather Blog: Loving weather for 7 days, then changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

The weather for the next seven days, including Valentine's Day, will be much more loving than it was this time of year in 2021.

Feb. 7 through 16, 2021, we did not see temperatures above 15 degrees. Our coldest low was -13 degrees on Feb. 16 and wind chill values were as low as -40 to -20 degrees. Some locations on Feb. 16 had lows around -20 degrees. And, there was a total of 2 to 4 inches of snow for those 10 days.

So far this season, snowfall has been really lacking across the Plains and Midwest. We are running 4 inches below average snowfall for the season to date while Pierre, South Dakota; Davenport, Iowa; Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin are running 15 to 20 inches below average snowfall to date.

Jeff Penner

If you like winter weather, the door opens for a winter storm next week. The last several runs of most models are showing a storm system in our region around Feb. 17. Now, will it be snow, rain, or rain to snow? Will we get in the heaviest part of the storm? Last week, there was data saying we could see 8 to 15 inches of snow one day before the storm.

Jeff Penner

Details of the nice weather and changes are in the six minute video below.

