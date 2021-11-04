Weather Blog - Low Clouds & Then A Big Weekend Warm-Up

Good morning bloggers,

Red sky in the morning, Sailor take warning! This is old folklore and a statement written a long time ago. Take a look at the sky earlier today from the Plaza in Kansas City:

Picture taken by Maria Houlehan

Low clouds were moving in early this morning. They acted like a blanket and prevented us from having a freeze this morning. It was still clear to our east and the sunlight reflected off of the clouds moving in to create the pretty red sky. As the saying goes, when you have the red sky in the morning, its because clouds are usually increasing from the west showing that a storm is approaching. And, if it happens at night, the clouds are usually leaving while the sun sets to the west. For this situation, there is no storm, but there is a large area of clouds.

Low Cloud Satellite

This satellite sector shows the low clouds streaming overhead from the south and southwest. These will likely clear later today, but probably not until early to mid-afternoon. The bigger warm up begins tomorrow and will last into Monday.

Valid 6 PM Sunday

By Sunday, south winds will extend from the Gulf Coast all the way to the USA/Canada border. This will provide the conditions for the huge warm-up into the 60s and 70s this weekend. This means it will be great for tailgating and the Chiefs game and all other outdoor activities this weekend.

I am out of time for today's blog, as I don't want to be late for my big back/traps/shoulders workout. We will look over the new data and bring you KC's most accurate and in-depth forecast on KSHB-41 tonight!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great Thursday.

Gary