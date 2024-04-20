Weather Blog: Mainly Calm the next 5 days, then Active

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are looking at some decent, but cool, weekend weather. After an active week of weather some areas still need rain, others do not. Locations north of the river are the locations that don't need the rain. KCI received around 2" of rain last week, bringing the official KC total for the year to 6.53" which is .71" below average.

Unfortunately, KCI, is not representative of the whole city. South of I-70 missed the big rain last week. Here are rainfall stats for 2024 from KCI, Olathe and Lee's Summit.

Jeff Penner

KCI is around 0.30" above average for April while Olathe and Lee's Summit are around 1" below average for April.

KCI is 0.71" below average for 2024 while Olathe and Lee's Summit around 2.50" below average for the year.

So, when is the next chance of rain and thunderstorms? We are tracking one chance of showers and thunderstorms the next 5 days, before the pattern gets more active.

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy