Weather Blog - Major Disaster Hurricane Ida & The Western Wild Fire Drought

While it has been dry for eight consecutive days in Kansas City, the drought out west is years long and extreme. At the same time, a major disaster is in progress from Louisiana northeast into the Tennessee Valley as Major Disaster Ida is still in progress. Let's discuss in today's blog.

The Caldor Fire In Los Angeles From Associated Press

One of my favorite places is Lake Tahoe. The Caldor Fire was burning wildly through the mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The entire summer has been plagued by fires out west. It is much beyond the fires, however. There is a very long and serious drought and add in the fires there is horrible air quality and dangerously dry conditions. This fire is 8 miles from South Lake Tahoe, and they are preparing to evacuate some of that city. Hopefully, with light winds the next couple of days, they can get this fire under control.

Speaking of control, we are still under the control of this weather pattern that set up last fall. The new LRC will begin forming in five weeks, and I am so ready for a new pattern. We will begin the discussion of the new LRC in October. For now, it's the same. pattern that continues to provide impacts in the same spots over and over again. We are dry again, but this pattern has always produced just enough rain in KC, and we will discus our next rain chance below.

While this is raging on, Major Hurricane Ida blasted into the Louisiana coast yesterday. The LRC prediction of this storm from my April update predicted the exact date for a hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana. We will discuss this incredible prediction, probably the best one I have ever made, later this week. For now, it is a disaster and New Orleans is without power this morning, and we are talking about the entire city is without power.

Wild Late August Weather

This map above shows the systems tracking across the United States tomorrow morning. Weakening Tropical Storm Ida is going to be moving right over the region that just had that devastating Flash Flood in Tennessee just last week. And, look closely; there is an area of thunderstorms forecast to be just north of KC early Tuesday.

Kansas City Weather Forecast:

Rainbow & Sunny

This "Red Sky In the Morning, doesn't mean you should take warning". It is going to be a gorgeous day. Now, by tomorrow there is a chance of rain. Here is our forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with a few clouds at times. Very light winds from the east or variable directions. High: 87°

Clear & warm with clouds developing by sunrise. Low: Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 80°

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great start to the week.

