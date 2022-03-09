Weather Blog - Major snowstorm targets Kansas City

Good morning bloggers,

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is likely in what is setting up as a rare set-up, and yet one we have seen twice this season already.

Now, with this said, this is not really a strong storm system. What do I mean by that statement? Well, let's take a look. What is causing this system is a rare combination of what we call "jet dynamics", "thermodynamics", and a seasonal affect in the fact that it is March. This is just a very unusual set up. We are usually looking at an upper level low, where I can show you the center of this storm. Take a look at the upper level flow forecast at 6 AM Thursday:

American Model Valid 6 AM Thursday

There is no upper level low at all showing up. This is another system that is very positively tilted. It is tilted from right to left, or from northeast to southwest. The dashed line shows the extreme tilt. Now, we have had a set up like this many times this season, and right on what the LRC would tell us for this week. In the first two cycles of this year's LRC we had results from this part of the pattern. If you go back to November 1, 2021, or 128 days ago, and if you read the blog, then you will know our first snowflakes of the season fell that day. If you fast forward to January 6, then you would know that this part of the pattern produced a band of snow from Seattle, WA southeast to Paola, KS. It just barely missed the KC metro in the last cycle, but it still produced 2-4 inches just southwest of us.

So, here we are in LRC cycle 3, and it is doing something so incredibly similar, but this time we have the March version. The part of the pattern that produced our first snowflakes of the season, and then 2-4 inches just southwest of KC, is now about to produce again, and this time due to the spring twist, we are about to have higher accumulations.

Snowfall Forecast

Jeff showed this forecast map last night, and I left the numbers off as I wanted to wait and see how the models were trending. The models that show the higher amounts have been redeveloping a second band of snow on Thursday evening. The models that have lower amounts have developed this band farther south. We will discuss this band a bit more in just a second.

Most impressive to us is the fact this system has already produced similar setups in the previous two LRC cycles, and this gives us higher confidence. Last night, Jeff went with these totals and I see no reason to update them yet.

Snowfall Forecast Totals

This rare & unusual storm system will be developing an area of snow later this evening to around 2 AM tonight as you can see here:

Surface Forecast Valid 2 AM tonight

This map above shows an area of snow already forming and strengthening northwest of KC after midnight tonight. It also extends to east of the KS/MO stateline with temperatures well below freezing. This means that the first snowflakes that fall will begin accumulating and this will help maximize the snowfall potential.

And then the snow will weaken later in the day as we anticipate the potential redevelopment of new radar echoes during the evening. The snow will likely go through a transition while we get into the late afternoon and evening Thursday:

Surface Forecast 8 PM Tonight

I am still writing.....I will finish the blog by 8 AM.........

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Increasing clouds and staying dry. Northeast winds 5-15 mph. High: 41°

Increasing clouds and staying dry. Northeast winds 5-15 mph. High: Tonight: Snow developing and spreading in from the west by 6 AM. Accumulations of 1-3" possible. Low: 22°

Snow developing and spreading in from the west by 6 AM. Accumulations of 1-3" possible. Low: 6 AM - 3 PM Wednesday: Snow likely, possibly heavy at times during the morning & lighter during the afternoon. Accumulations of 3" to 6" possible. High: 25°

Snow likely, possibly heavy at times during the morning & lighter during the afternoon. Accumulations of 3" to 6" possible. High: 3 PM - 9 PM Wednesday: A new band of snow increases as it passes south and east of KC. An additional 1-2" are possible.

A new band of snow increases as it passes south and east of KC. An additional 1-2" are possible. Wednesday night: Snow ending and very cold. Very slick & hazardous driving conditions. Low: 13°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the blog and sharing in this weather experience.

Gary