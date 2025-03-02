Weather Blog: Major Storm System Tuesday-Wednesday

Good Sunday bloggers,

The day started with a super Sunday sunrise with lows in the 20s.

Jeff Penner

The afternoon will be nice as highs climb to near 60° along with abundant sunshine and a southeast wind at 10-20 mph.

Jeff Penner

Monday will see more clouds and wind along with the chance of a few rain showers/sprinkles. Highs will be around 60°.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will see "March weather madness" as a big storm tracks across the Plains and Midwest. This will likely bring us our first thunderstorms (severe?) of 2025 and perhaps some snow.

Jeff Penner

As we approach the growing season it is good to get some moisture in the ground. This storm will help for sure. So far in 2025 we are just below average.

Jeff Penner

How much rain will we see? Could we see severe thunderstorms? Could we see snow? If so, how much?

Details on the large storm are in the video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy