Weather Blog: Major winter storm southeast of Kansas City

Well, here we are. The storm is over. It's way too cold. And, the sun is about to return. It's like the phases I am going through with the Chiefs, as I could almost make the same statements: The season is over. It's way too sad. And, there is hope in the next few years!

The storm is not over for St. Louis:

St. Louis

This is the forecast from the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Snow is falling at the rate of 2 inches per hour in a band near St. Louis right now. So, as discussed, the forecast for St. Louis is already accurate, but predicting that exact amount of snow is still quite challenging as it always will be.

Winter Storm Warnings

Winter storm warnings extend from New Mexico and Texas northeast to Maine. Some spots will experience more than a foot of snow. This is just an incredibly snowy storm.

As the storm blasts those areas to our southeast, Kansas City will gradually break out into sunshine. Bundle up as those wind chills are below zero this morning. Spring is now just six weeks away.

I will discuss this weather pattern that is cycling according to the LRC in tomorrow's blog!

Gary