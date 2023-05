Good Tuesday bloggers,

After a drizzly, low-overcast day, we are in for some very nice Tuesday evening weather. Great weather for graduations.

We have some fantastic May weather ahead, and one main rain chance. Hopefully your yard or farm received the rain you needed.

The five-minute video below details the one main rain chance, the great weather and when our next period of multiple rain chances arrives.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.