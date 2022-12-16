Watch Now
Weather Blog: May not need to "Dream of a White Christmas."

Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 13:57:27-05

Good Friday bloggers,

The cold air has arrived and it is not going anywhere. As a matter of fact next week we are likely to see an Arctic blast.

When we have cold air and it is below freezing and we have a chance of precipitation, the precipitation type is not rain.

We are tracking two storm systems next week, each one will most likely be snow. You will at the end of the video, that if we get one of the systems, it will be a "White Christmas." No dream.

The first storm we are tracking is now west of San Francisco.

Details on the snow are in the 3 minute video below.
Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

