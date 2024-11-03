Weather Blog: More Rounds of Rain and Thunderstorms

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have seen a beneficially wet Sunday morning as widespread rain, heavy at times, tracked across the area. This was the northern part of a larger area of rain and thunderstorms that produced severe weather last night in Oklahoma.

There were nighttime tornadoes in Oklahoma. There is nothing more terrifying in weather than fast-moving night tornadoes. Fortunately, we will not have to deal with that with this storm system.

Jeff Penner

We were on the northern part of the severe thunderstorm system, receiving a beneficial, widespread 1"-2" of rain with barely any lightning.

Jeff Penner

Our low this morning has been 61°. If the temperature does not fall below 61° we will tie the record high low temperature for today. The previous record was just 2 years ago in 2022. I don't think we will break the daily rainfall record of 1.73", but it will be close.

I think we may break the record high low temperature for Monday, but getting over 2.43" of rain to break the daily record rainfall will be very tough.

Jeff Penner

Here is a look at the rainfall timeline. After this morning, the next chance to see widespread heavy rainfall will be after 9 AM Monday.

Jeff Penner

Details on the periods of rain and thunderstorms, including what this means for the Chiefs game and Election day is in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Go Chiefs!