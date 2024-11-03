Weather Blog: More Rounds of Rain and Thunderstorms

Good Sunday bloggers,
We have seen a beneficially wet Sunday morning as widespread rain, heavy at times, tracked across the area. This was the northern part of a larger area of rain and thunderstorms that produced severe weather last night in Oklahoma.
There were nighttime tornadoes in Oklahoma. There is nothing more terrifying in weather than fast-moving night tornadoes. Fortunately, we will not have to deal with that with this storm system.
We were on the northern part of the severe thunderstorm system, receiving a beneficial, widespread 1"-2" of rain with barely any lightning.
Our low this morning has been 61°. If the temperature does not fall below 61° we will tie the record high low temperature for today. The previous record was just 2 years ago in 2022. I don't think we will break the daily rainfall record of 1.73", but it will be close.
I think we may break the record high low temperature for Monday, but getting over 2.43" of rain to break the daily record rainfall will be very tough.
Here is a look at the rainfall timeline. After this morning, the next chance to see widespread heavy rainfall will be after 9 AM Monday.
Details on the periods of rain and thunderstorms, including what this means for the Chiefs game and Election day is in the 6 minute video below.
Have a great week ahead.
Stay healthy.
Go Chiefs!