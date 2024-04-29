Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More thunderstorm chances, some severe, loom for Kansas City

Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 17:40:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

Our one day break in the thunderstorm chances is over.

There are more thunderstorm chances Tuesday through Thursday. Yes, there are severe and flash flooding threats to deal with. The areas that see severe weather will depend on how things evolve the previous day.

The areas that have the best chance to see severe weather on day 1 are west of Interstate 35.

Details are in the 3 minute video below.

Have a great week
Stay healthy
Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

