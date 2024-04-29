KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More thunderstorm chances, some severe, loom for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

Our one day break in the thunderstorm chances is over.

There are more thunderstorm chances Tuesday through Thursday. Yes, there are severe and flash flooding threats to deal with. The areas that see severe weather will depend on how things evolve the previous day.

Jeff Penner

The areas that have the best chance to see severe weather on day 1 are west of Interstate 35.

Details are in the 3 minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy

