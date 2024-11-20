KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More wind; possible Thanksgiving week storm in Kansas City?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

It is hard to believe that Thanksgiving is a week away. But, sure enough it is. We are tracking a potential storm system for next week. And, it is one of a few weeks where a storm system can really play havoc with travel.

Before we get to next week, we are dealing with more wind today. Gusts are 40-50 mph from the west which is slightly better than the 45-60 mph gusts from Monday night. The leaves are blowing all over the place. I can't wait to see what my yard looks like after today. It is likely going to be covered in layers of leaves!

The wind is being caused by the storm system that came through here Monday. It tracked north to the US-Canadian border in North Dakota Tuesday. It is now headed back southeast into the Midwest. This puts us on the southwest edge of its influence.

It is in the process of reorganizing and will bring rain and snow from the upper Midwest to New England the next three days.

THURSDAY:

We will still be on the southwest edge of the storm which means more wind, but less than today with gusts 20-30 mph. We may be close to the southwest edge of low clouds that try to back in from the northeast. Flurries may affect eastern Missouri.

Lows will be around 30°, which will be just our 2nd freeze of the season. Our first freeze was over a month ago, Oct. 16, when the low also dropped to 30°. This means wind chill values tomorrow morning will be around 20°. Highs will struggle to the low 40s.

Chicago will see 1"-3" of snow before it changes to rain. Notice, how it changes to rain from north to south as warmer air comes in from the north. The warm air wraps all the way around the storm.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY:

The current storm will exit New England as we see less wind and a warming trend. Highs Friday will be 45°-50° warming to 55°-60° over the weekend. We will see below-freezing lows Friday and Saturday mornings, making for three freezes in a row. High clouds will increase Friday and Saturday with Sunday being mostly cloudy from all layers.

THANKSGIVING WEEK:

MONDAY:

A weak system will zip by bringing clouds and a shot of colder air. Highs will drop back to the 40s. Scattered rain showers will be possible across Missouri and Iowa, mainly east of KC. This is not the storm we are talking about.

WEDNESDAY-THANKSGIVING DAY:

After a calm and chilly Tuesday, we will possibly be tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thanksgiving day. This is the storm we are talking about. There are many, many, many questions on how this will evolve. But, it would have a rain and snow component and potentially be a decent-sized system.

As you can see the rain-snow line is not that far away from our area. And, it just started showing up on the data. So, let's see what this looks like the next several days. It is a week away and we know how things can change around here when the storm is one hour away.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy