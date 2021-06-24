Weather Blog - Morning Thunderstorms & Then A Chance Of T-Storms Tonight

Good morning bloggers,

Thunderstorms were heading in from the northwest, and most of these have been below severe levels. What I mean, is most of them have heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and winds around 30 to 40 mph. One or two may pulse up and become severe briefly, which would mean some stronger gusts, but as I said they have not been severe on their journey into KC.

6 AM Radar:

6:25 AM Radar:

Look how the thunderstorms are lining up just northwest of KC. As of 6:25 AM there were no severe thundestorm warnings. As I said, the cloud features may become quite interesting. Go to our social media platforms and share your pictures with us.

These thunderstorms will move through, and then we will have to wait and see how they affect the atmosphere for redevelopment later today. The risk of severe thunderstorms will increase this evening around and after sunset as you can see below:

9 PM Forecast Tonight

This map shows the 9 PM forecast showing a few things:

The thunderstorms form around sunset well north of KC The first thunderstorms that form may have large hail as the main threat As the thunderstorms begin tracking southeast and threaten KC around 10 PM tonight, then these may have some damaging winds as the main threat

