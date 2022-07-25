Weather Blog - Much colder with some rain today

Good morning bloggers,

Rain is falling across the KC metro area. A few spots are receiving some moderate to heavy rain, while others have just a few rain drops. Here is radar as of 6:10 AM:

Radar 6:10 AM

The area of rain was moving east to east-southeast. In the areas where the rain continues, it may not get out of the 60s. Take a look at the current conditions:

Current Conditions

The heat continues to blast Oklahoma and temperatures may get up to near 110° again today. We are now firmly in the colder air. The northeast winds and rain will produce a large rain-cooled-air-mass. This will drop our temperatures into the 60s over northern Missouri.

Temperature Forecast This Afternoon

This model is showing 65° this afternoon near Kansas City. On Saturday, we had our first 100° since July 12, 2018, or over four years without a 100° day. It reached 101° at KCI Airport Saturday. If it is in the 60s this afternoon, that will be a refreshing 35° colder in a few spots.

Have the umbrella handy today. The temperatures the rest of the week will likely stay in the 70s and 80s for a nice break from the heat.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great start to the work week!

Gary