Weather Blog - Much cooler air feels refreshing today

Good morning bloggers,

I am pretty sure many of you looked up Sunday evening and experienced some gorgeous clouds. I will post one of the pictures I took in just a second, but first look at the cold front that has already pushed way down to the south.

7 AM Surface Map

It certainly feels a lot cooler this morning. There are a few rain showers around, but they are weakening. After this morning the rain chance goes back down to zero for a few days. There are many spots that need the rain, but who would think that this left most of the KC metro area dry yesterday evening; take a look at the picture I took at 8:45 PM last night:

Photo by Gary Lezak

The colors were just fascinating. The billowing cumulus "congestus" was glaciating, turning into ice crystals way up at around 50,000 feet up as you can see near the top of the picture. Below, those cumulus clouds were growing and as the condensation was happening, heat was being released causing the cloud to explode and reach the stratosphere. When it hits the stratosphere, it spreads out into the anvil shape. There was a lot of lightning, and if you were under this thunderstorm, you likely had an inch of rain. As I said, most of the city missed these thunderstorms last night, just barely. We did have some rain earlier in the day.

Rainfall outlook from last nights American Model (GFS Model):

Rainfall Forecast - Next 15 Days

Look closely. That is 12" of rain over eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. That could easily shift over our area, but we are in the rain shadow on this forecast. It is something to monitor closely in the next few days. For now, it is looking dry for a few days after these morning rain showers move east and south.

KC Weather Time-Line:

Today: Cloudy with a few rain showers early this morning. Then some sun breaks out. Northwest winds 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Clear and mild. The wind will become calm. Low: Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a south breeze returning. High: 81°

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great start to the week. Enjoy the cooler and refreshing air with lower humidity. It is the first full day of summer!

Gary