Gary Leak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog - The LRC, a strong cold front

Good morning bloggers,

I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.

Blogger Local

The blog began in 2002 when blogging was a brand new thing. Blogging came before Facebook (Facebook began in February of 2004). We grew the KSHB 41 blog to as many as 60,000 page views when winter storms would be approaching. You may have learned about the LRC as I began discussing my theory to you and sharing with you some incredible predictions. Guess what? You named the LRC! I would just call it my hypothesis, my theory. After making uncanny predictions over and over again the bloggers named it the GRC (Gary's Recurring Cycle) one morning. And, within a day, you, the bloggers, changed the name to the Lezak Recurring Cycle, or the LRC, and the name stuck.

The blog grew to become recognized as one of the top blogs in Kansas City. So, again, thank you so much. I will no longer be blogging on our local weather in Kansas City. I will be sharing the LRC and our long range predictions in many ways, and there are many ways to stay in touch.

We have a weather blog on Weather2020.com:

I will be continuing to maintain my Facebook fan page

You can follow me on Twitter: My twitter handle is glezak

You can read some of the Weather 20/20 case studies on our incredible predictions on LinkedIn

Weather 20/20 has a Substack account for customers where we predict the long range weather with the patent-pending LRC model and more. This one does cost a small fee for a yearly subscription for the premium service, but there is a free version.

So, there are many ways we will stay in touch. We have developed a global weather model that companies around the world are now using. We will be saving lives and helping businesses through the LRC in the coming decades! This is where my focus will be going forward.

My final 10 p.m. newscast will be tonight. My final newscast, or show as I have always called it, will by Thursday on the 6 p.m. news. I am not sure what is planned, but Thursday will likely be a highly emotional day. Thank you again to all of the bloggers out there. Let's stay in touch.

You may never have realized, although I know many of you have, I have been up at 6:30 a.m. almost every day writing this blog for 20-years. Meteorologist Jeff Penner has been contributing half of the blog entries in the past couple of years. Our weather team at KSHB 41 News will continue to maintain the blog from this point forward, including Jeff, so you will be in good hands as we keep you updated. So, let's get you updated on today's fascinating weather.

Speaking of the LRC, take a look at what is happening today:

Severe Risk Today

There is a level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather today centered over Mississippi. This is the first accurate LRC prediction of this years pattern. We had a small severe weather outbreak on Oct.12 where there were tornadoes in Wisconsin. Well, the pattern is cycling and we are still figuring out this year's pattern, but the LRC predicted that this would happen around this week, and here it is.

7 AM Surface Map

Look at this 7 a.m. surface map above. I just plotted the fronts and low pressure area on this map. The front will be blasting through Kansas City during the noon hour, so get ready for a big temperature drop.

Kansas City Weather Timeline:

Now to Noon: Mostly sunny with temperatures warming to near 60 degrees. South winds 10-20 mph. High today: 60°

Mostly sunny with temperatures warming to near 60 degrees. South winds 10-20 mph. High today: Noon to 6 p.m.: Temperatures will drop from 60° into the 20s just after sunset. The winds will increase to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

Temperatures will drop from 60° into the 20s just after sunset. The winds will increase to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph 6 p.m.to Midnight: Cloudy with a chance of a few snow flurries. Wind chills near 15°

Cloudy with a chance of a few snow flurries. Wind chills near 15° By morning: The sky will clear and it will be a sunny and cold Wednesday. Low: 23°

The tornado risk is significant today over the moderate risk area, the level 4 out of 5 risk. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that there is a 15% chance of a strong to violent tornado within 15 miles of any spot in this red area:

Tornado Risk Today Tornado Risk Today

The LRC is still evolving and we will learn a lot more in the next few weeks. There is an extensive snowpack, one of the most extensive snowpacks in the past 60 years. But, it doesn't mean it will be a cold winter. The LRC actually is the largest piece of the complex atmospheric puzzle. We will be discussing this in our winter weather special which is on at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow night.

Snow Cover

Our weather team is going to have each of their predictions, and you will get to meet your new Chief meteorologist on this special near the end of the show as well, Mike Nicco. I have been working with him and our weather team has been training him on our KSHB 41 computers, so he is getting ready for his debut this week as well.

Winter Forecast

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day, and we will keep you updated on KSHB 41!

Gary