Weather Blog - NCAA Championship Day Weather Forecast

Good morning bloggers,

It is a beautiful spring morning in Kansas City. The Kansas Jayhawks go for the National Championship tonight in New Orleans. There is a severe weather risk between here and there as you can see on today's severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center:

Severe Risk Today

The strong to severe thunderstorms will likely be tracking north of New Orleans with a tornado risk in the middle of this risk.

Tornado Risk Today

The severe weather risk will shift east on Tuesday:

Severe Weather Risk Tuesday

The weather pattern is being influenced by a powerful jet stream developing over the north Pacific Ocean. The jet stream is caused by temperature contrasts and with winter still battling spring, and winning most of those battles thus far, these jet streams have been strong. This one is really strong with winds forecast to reach 200 mph or higher at 30,000 feet above us.

Powerful Jet Stream

This powerful jet stream is forming right now and this map above shows the 180 knot winds, which is equivalent to 207 mph. WOW! As we look at the level just below the jet stream level, or the 500 mb level, which is around 18,000 feet above us, we can see this strong jet. The closer those height lines are together, the stronger the wind speeds are and these lines are very close together near the Pacific northwest coast:

Upper Level Flow Valid 7 PM Tonight

This energy is looking like it is straight from west to east, but leaning into a trough near the Rocky Mountains. Between now and Thursday, the flow will buckle and a major storm develops as you can see on Thursday's forecast below:

Opening Day Storm Forms Over Great Lakes

All of that Jet Stream energy carves out this big storm. This storm deepens into a closed off upper low with four circles around it. This will slow the system down and bring Kansas City some colder weather on Thursday into Friday. After this moves by a huge warm-up is in the forecast for Saturday through Monday. Since this system does form north and east of KC, the chance of rain this week is limited to a short window on Tuesday. We will miss the severe weather risks this week, but they are more dangerous over the south.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Nearly 100% sunshine with increasing clouds later today. Light northeast winds 5-10 mph. High: 61°

Nearly 100% sunshine with increasing clouds later today. Light northeast winds 5-10 mph. High: Tonight: Becoming cloudy with a chance of light showers by morning. The chance of rain is only 20%. Low: 44°

Becoming cloudy with a chance of light showers by morning. The chance of rain is only 20%. Low: Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Light east winds shifting to the south at 5-10 mph. High: 69°

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Light east winds shifting to the south at 5-10 mph. High: Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. West winds 15-30 mph. High: 63°

Mostly sunny and windy. West winds 15-30 mph. High: Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder. Northwest winds 15-30 mph. High: 48°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Monday!

Gary