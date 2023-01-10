Weather Blog: Near record warmth Tuesday, chance of snow Wednesday night

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We continue to be in a rather mild winter weather pattern. Today we will come close the to record high of 65° set in 1911. Now, just because we are in a mild January weather pattern, it does not mean it can't snow.

One of our mild January weather pattern snow chances arrives Wednesday night.

This mild January weather pattern has been brought you by the Pacific Ocean and storm systems. There has been a seemingly endless stream of storm system pounding the west coast. These systems move east across the Plains and Midwest. By the time they get here, most are weak and have just high clouds associated with them. Every two-three systems bring us a chance of precipitation.

The system on the west coast today is one of the systems that may bring precipitation to our area.

