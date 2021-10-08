Weather Blog: Near Record Warmth and Two Storm Systems

Good Red Friday bloggers,

There are two main weather items to track.

The near record warmth Saturday and even today. Two storm systems that that will affect our area between Sunday and Wednesday.

It is the storm system for Sunday-Monday that may have impacts during Sunday Night Football in America which airs right here on KSHB 41. Bills vs Chiefs.

We need the rain, just not during the Chiefs game.

We are around 4" below average rainfall since September 4th. This has put most locations into the "abnormally dry" category in the latest drought monitor. Abnormally dry is a level 1 of 5 in drought conditions. The rainfall the next 7 days could end the abnormal dryness.

Jeff Penner

The 5 minute video below details the above items.

Have a great weekend, stay healthy and

GO CHIEFS!