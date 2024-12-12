Weather Blog: Next Storm System Friday...Rain or Ice?

Good Wednesday bloggers,
It was a another beautiful sunrise as colder air settles in to the area. Tonight through Thursday night will be dry and cold. The cold air will be exiting Friday as a storm system moves in from the west. This storm system will generate a large area of rain and drizzle. But, if it starts before temperatures warm above freezing, we could see a period of ice.
Temperatures will be around 20° Friday 7-9 AM.
Temperatures will warm to around 40° by 3-5 PM Friday.
The storm system is entering the west coast of the USA as of Wednesday evening.
So, will the rain start before or after we warm above 32°?
Details are in the 4 minute video below.
Have a great rest of your week and weekend.
Stay healthy
Jeff Weather Blog