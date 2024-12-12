Weather Blog: Next Storm System Friday...Rain or Ice?

Good Wednesday bloggers,

It was a another beautiful sunrise as colder air settles in to the area. Tonight through Thursday night will be dry and cold. The cold air will be exiting Friday as a storm system moves in from the west. This storm system will generate a large area of rain and drizzle. But, if it starts before temperatures warm above freezing, we could see a period of ice.

Temperatures will be around 20° Friday 7-9 AM.

Jeff Penner

Temperatures will warm to around 40° by 3-5 PM Friday.

Jeff Penner

The storm system is entering the west coast of the USA as of Wednesday evening.

Jeff Penner

So, will the rain start before or after we warm above 32°?

Details are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy