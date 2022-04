KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in for some nice weather today and Wednesday. Then a change as a more active pattern sets in.

We are actually 2.11 inches below the average rainfall for April, but for the year we are about average.

April rainfall:

Jeff Penner

2022 rainfall so far:

Jeff Penner

So, a good rain would be nice in a few days.

Details on the upcoming more active weather pattern are in the three-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

Jeff