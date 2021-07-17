Weather Blog: Nice Summer Weather & Thunderstorms Nearby

Good Saturday bloggers,

Believe it or not, there are some locations that still need rain.

This is the percent of average rainfall during the last 30 days. All locations are over 100%, but there is a sliver from around Topeka, KS to Sedalia, MO that have seen 150% to 175% of average rainfall. That seems like a lot, but much of that rain occurred June 24-30, and the topsoil can dry out rather quick this time of year. Locations to the south and north of KC have seen too much rain.

Jeff Penner

We are in for some mostly nice summer weather. That being said, we cannot totally keep rain out of the forecast this weekend.

Details on where the thunderstorms will track are in the five and a half minute video.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.