Weather Blog: Nice Weather, but we need rain

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Our awesome August weather continues as highs today will return to the mid 80s with a light breeze and puffy cumulus clouds. We could use some rain, but if it is not going to rain, then it might as well be nice.

Jeff Penner

It is going to warm up a bit the next few days with a few chances of thunderstorms. The chances will increase over the weekend. We are about 4.50" of rain below average since June 1st. This is updated as of today.

Jeff Penner

Locations around Dallas, TX were 10" below average for the year, 3 days ago. Now, they are average. Dallas Love Airport officially received 5.66" of rain.

Here are radar estimated rainfall totals from north Texas for Sunday and Monday. It really is incredible and similar to what occurred in St. Louis a few weeks ago.

Jeff Penner

We go day by day through Sunday in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.