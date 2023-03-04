Weather Blog: Nice weather, then a change

Good Saturday bloggers,

It is March in Kansas City. And, if you have lived here for any length of time you know it is almost impossible for it to stay mild and dry for long periods.

This March is no exception. We will are in for a nice Saturday afternoon after a quick period of rain. This will cross our area between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.. It will last 30 minutes to one hour in any one location bring a trace to .05". After the rain, it will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The wind will be light.

Jeff Penner

Sunday will see some nice March weather as it warms to near 70°. The one issue will be the wind gusting to 40 mph from the south.

Jeff Penner

An interesting pattern will be setting up next week that will not be mild or dry.

Details are in the four-minute-video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.