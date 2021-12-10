Weather Blog - Night Time Tornadoes Possible Over The Tennessee Valley & A Strong KC Cold Front

Good morning bloggers,

A storm system is now developing over Kansas and we may see a rain shower from this storm. Unfortunately this possible rain shower will not put a dent into out long dry spell that has now reached 26 days. By tonight severe thunderstorms will be developing as the storm bumps into some Gulf of Mexico moisture. There will be a few snowflakes falling in northwest Missouri, while a tornado risk passes over southeastern Missouri. For KC, we are just in the middle:

Surface Forecast Tonight

The risk of severe thunderstorms is a level 3 out of 5. And, unfortunately this risk will come after sunset. Night time tornado risks are just so much more difficult as the spotters have a much harder time seeing any of the cloud features;

Severe Risk Tonight

Look at where all of the Tornado Watches were located this year. Well, maybe we should say, "look at where there were no Tornado Watches in 2021". The Kansas counties of the KC metro area have not had a Tornado Watch since May 28, 2019. Here are this year's Tornado Watches:

Tornado Watches In 2021

It is really an incredible stat to not have a Tornado Watch in Johnson and Wyandotte counties since May 28, 2019. This streak will end this spring. For now, another storm is passing us dry.

The weather looks very nice for the Chiefs game on Sunday. Expect a high of 57 degrees and a southwest breeze. That is a dozen degrees above average. And, then record breaking warmth arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. The record today is 69, and the record those two days is 68 and 67, so we have some records that will be broken next week, and maybe today if it reaches 70.

For today, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Some sun will filter through. South winds 10-25 mph and gusty with a high of near that record of 69°.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog! Have a great Friday Night In The Big Town!

Gary