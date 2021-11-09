Watch
Weather Blog: November Thunderstorms

Jeff Penner
Posted at 12:27 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 13:27:20-05

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are getting another nice day today with more sunshine than I had thought. But, who's complaining?

The weather is about to change as a strong storm forms in the middle of the USA tomorrow.

This is the upper level flow for Wednesday and you can see an upper level low north of Montana with a trough extending southeast into the southern Plains, west of our area.

When a trough is aligned this way we call it "negatively tilted.". When the trough is aligned from southwest to northeast we call it "positively tilted.". "Negatively tilted" troughs are much more energetic and this will be one of several we have seen since the pattern changed October 6th.

So, this means we are likely to receive a decent amount of rain and thunderstorms as the trough swings by.

The three and a half minute video below details the changes around the corner.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

