Weather Blog | 1 hot day, many chances of thunderstorms

Wow! What a day of weather with rainfall amounts of 4"-7" on the south side of Kansas City.

Jeff Penner

This is a quick picture I took on my way to work near 435 and Holmes.

Jeff Penner

This is just the first of several chances of thunderstorms we will be tracking through July 4. The next chance arrives tomorrow after 5 p.m.

We are in a level 2-3 of 5 severe weather threat. Wind and hail are the main threats, but a tornado is not out of the question with a few of the thunderstorms.

Flash flooding may be an issue as well.

Jeff Penner

This all comes after a rather hot day as heat indices will reach 105° to 115°.

We are also in a heat advisory.

Jeff Penner

Watch the video below for details.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy.

