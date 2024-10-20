KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Detailing Kansas City's one main rain chance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

It was another cloudless sunrise as our dry spell has reached 26 days. Our last official measurable rain occurred on Sept. 24, 0.17".

Jeff Penner

The dry weather began on the 5th of July. If you remember July 1st and 4th there were 2 big rain events that brought flash flooding to locations south of I-70. 4"-8" of rain occurred in each rain event, south of I-70, as 1"-2" of rain occurred to the north. So, there are locations with a yearly rainfall total higher than the official sight at KCI airport. But, since the 5th of July we have mostly all been drying out.

Officially for the year we are nearing 8" below average and since July 5th we are nearing 9" below average.

Jeff Penner

There are two parts to the weather story. First the dry conditions and any rain chances. Second, is the unseasonably warm weather. Any sign of a strong cold front?

Details are in the video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!