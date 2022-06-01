Weather Blog - One more band of rain is on the way

Good morning bloggers,

A Lot Of Rain

This is a picture of my rain gauge showing the excessive rainfall from this storm, and it isn't quite done yet. I just emptied it out and the total was 4.27". It has been a wet month of May, and June is starting out with a good chance of rain.

Rain Is Heading Our Way

There is an organized disturbance heading our way. This is timed to arrive this afternoon between 1 PM and 6 PM, and then the rain will shut off for a couple of days.

Today's Storm System

The disturbance is near Gage, OK this morning (northwestern Oklahoma). This is moving east-northeast. Clouds will be increasing ahead of this storm and then we will have a nearly 100% chance of rain in our area this afternoon. There is little to no risk of severe weather.

The Tropics:

There is a disturbance being monitored closely for our first named storm of the tropical season. It has already started out a bit slower than the past few years. This is the first time in 8 years that we did not have a named storm in May or earlier.

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Agatha killed at least eleven people in Mexico as it tracked inland the past few days. What is left of this hurricane has now tracked across Mexico and is re-emerging out over the Caribbean and southern Gulf of Mexico. This does happen from time to time, where a storm comes from the Pacific and becomes a newly organized system over the warm waters farther east.

This storm fits the LRC well, but it is just a weak indicator. The LRC has proved to be the best weather forecast method in tropical prediction in the past decade of analysis and tracking systems. South Florida and Cuba are in this year's hot spot and the big target is due in late August. This current system is a smaller LRC target, so let's see how this forms.

The Tropics

For now, let's track our area of rain. It is a few hours away and this morning is rather beautiful. The grass is growing fast. It's time to get out there and mow! We will get a chance to dry out Thursday and Friday.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog.

Have a great Wednesday,

Gary