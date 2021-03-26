Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: One More Storm System, but a Trend towards Better Weather

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
3.jpg
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 13:48:20-04

Good Friday bloggers,

The weekend is here and we are tracking yet another storm system. There are low end severe threats in our region tonight and Saturday. Overall, we are trending towards better Spring weather.

The severe threats tonight and Saturday around here are not even close to what occurred in the southeast USA on Thursday. There were 1-2 long track and violent tornadoes. One tornado may have stayed on the ground for 100 miles as it moved northeast at over 50 mph. Simply terrifying!

1.jpg

There was some wind damage in the Midwest, not from thunderstorms, and some from thunderstorms. What a day! It has been odd over the last few years as it seems tornado alley has shifted to the southeast USA. We have not been in a tornado watch in 2 years and they just had their second severe weather outbreak in a week.

2.jpg

The three and a half minute video below details the weekend weather and this next storm system with its severe threats.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018