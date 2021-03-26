Weather Blog: One More Storm System, but a Trend towards Better Weather

Good Friday bloggers,

The weekend is here and we are tracking yet another storm system. There are low end severe threats in our region tonight and Saturday. Overall, we are trending towards better Spring weather.

The severe threats tonight and Saturday around here are not even close to what occurred in the southeast USA on Thursday. There were 1-2 long track and violent tornadoes. One tornado may have stayed on the ground for 100 miles as it moved northeast at over 50 mph. Simply terrifying!

Jeff Penner

There was some wind damage in the Midwest, not from thunderstorms, and some from thunderstorms. What a day! It has been odd over the last few years as it seems tornado alley has shifted to the southeast USA. We have not been in a tornado watch in 2 years and they just had their second severe weather outbreak in a week.

Jeff Penner

The three and a half minute video below details the weekend weather and this next storm system with its severe threats.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.