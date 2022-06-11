Weather Blog: 1 round of thunderstorms, several days of heat

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking one main chance of thunderstorms and several days of heat with high to extreme humidity.

The chance of thunderstorms is for this evening and tonight.

Here are the main threats. Damaging wind tops the list. More details in the video below.

Jeff Penner

The heat and high humidity arrive today and last into Wednesday.

Do you know what weather issue kills more people per year, not even close? It is heat. Flooding is second and then tornadoes.

The way to avoid a heat death not counting air conditioning is staying hydrated with water. Also, DO NOT leave your kids or anyone in a locked car in the heat.

The four minute video below details our thinking on the thunderstorm threat tonight.

Have a great weekend.

Stay hydrated with plenty of water if you are out and about.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised during the thunderstorms this evening and tonight.