Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: 1 storm down, 3 to go

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:27 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 09:37:56-04

Good Saturday morning,

Severe weather season is here as on Friday there was a severe weather outbreak across Nebraska and Kansas. We were on the eastern edge as we expected.

3.jpg

Andover, Kansas, was hit last night with a significant tornado. The last time Andover had to deal with this was on April 26, 1991, when there were EF 4 and 5 tornadoes. We will know the strength of the Friday tornadoes later today once the weather service surveys the damage. KSHB 41 sent a crew to Andover. Jordan Betts was live this morning and some of the damage looks to be in the EF 3/4 range. Trees were stripped of leaves and some houses were blown off the foundation.

This was the radar from 8:20 p.m. Friday. It is the thunderstorms ahead of the main line that are the most concerning.

1.jpg

The storm system from Friday is the first of four storm systems we are tracking the next 10 days.

Details on the severe weather from Friday and the next three storm systems are in the seven minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018