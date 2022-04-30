Weather Blog: 1 storm down, 3 to go

Good Saturday morning,

Severe weather season is here as on Friday there was a severe weather outbreak across Nebraska and Kansas. We were on the eastern edge as we expected.

Jeff Penner

Andover, Kansas, was hit last night with a significant tornado. The last time Andover had to deal with this was on April 26, 1991, when there were EF 4 and 5 tornadoes. We will know the strength of the Friday tornadoes later today once the weather service surveys the damage. KSHB 41 sent a crew to Andover. Jordan Betts was live this morning and some of the damage looks to be in the EF 3/4 range. Trees were stripped of leaves and some houses were blown off the foundation.

This was the radar from 8:20 p.m. Friday. It is the thunderstorms ahead of the main line that are the most concerning.

The storm system from Friday is the first of four storm systems we are tracking the next 10 days.

Details on the severe weather from Friday and the next three storm systems are in the seven minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.