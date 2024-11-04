KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1 storm exits, next 1 on way

Good Monday, bloggers —

Our current storm exits early on Election Day after bringing widespread beneficial rain.

These are radar-estimated rainfall totals since the storm arrived around 4 a.m. Saturday, so your rain gauge may read differently.

Amounts ranged from 2"-5" south of Interstate 70 to 1"-2" north of I-70. Far northern Missouri saw the least with amounts .50"-1".

Jeff Penner

This is going to do wonders in reducing the drought.

This is the last drought monitor from Oct. 29. It does not include the rain we saw on Oct. 30.

It will be interesting to see how much of the drought is reduced on the next drought monitor that will be released Thursday and include rain through Nov. 5.

Locations to our south across Oklahoma received a staggering amount of rain. Amounts have ranged between 5" and 10".

The good news is that these locations were in a much worse drought than our area, severe to extreme (level 3 and 4 of 5 on the drought scale).

This rain is a huge help.

The bad news is that these rainfall amounts were attached to severe weather.

There has been tornado damage across central and eastern Oklahoma. Also, the rain has been too much of a good thing in some locations, causing flooding.

But I think farmers would take the rain over blowing dust.

This storm will not eliminate the drought but will greatly reduce it.

What is needed to get rid of the drought is more precipitation.

Well, the next storm is not too far away. It is timed for Friday and Saturday and could bring a new 1"-4" of rain to most locations seen on this map.

Tonight, we have a big football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game will start on time if we see just rain. It will not start on time when there is lightning.

Well, it is looking like the lightning is shifting away as periods of rain will linger into the evening after kickoff, ending 7-9 p.m.

So the game should start on time!

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!

—