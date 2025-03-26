KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Opening Day t-storms, weekend storm system

Good Wednesday, bloggers —

Here is a graphic summarizing the three main storm systems we have seen during March 2025. It certainly qualifies for March "Weather Madness."

Will we add a fourth this weekend?

There is a rare threat of severe weather today in the Pacific Northwest, which also qualifies for March "Weather Madness." Seattle and Portland are in a level 2 of 5 risk. Hail, damaging wind and possibly a tornado are all possible.

Back to KC, we are tracking a warm front for Opening Day that could bring scattered thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorms could produce quarter-sized hail or a bit larger.

Quarter-size hail is the minimum size to be considered severe. We are in a level 1 of 5 risk.

This really does not qualify to be March "Weather Madness" as we are getting into severe weather season, and it is not a big event.

The storm this weekend could qualify to be a fourth March "Weather Madness" storm as we could see rain, thunderstorms, some severe weather and snow.

Details on all of the weather changes are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

