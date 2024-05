Good Tuesday bloggers,

Our active weather pattern continues as we track one system after the other.

Our current system is exiting while our next system arrives Wednesday night. There is another system to track Friday and more next week.

We have a 300-mile wide break in between our current and next storm systems.

Jeff Penner

Does this parade of storm systems mean more severe weather, or just a lot of rain or both?

Details are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy