Weather Blog: Periods of extreme heat in Kansas City; 'It could be worse'

Watch the latest forecast any time.
2.jpg
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 09:47:06-04

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Here are three items from the "it can always be worse" file.

1. We are tracking extreme heat, but we are also tracking two to three weak cold fronts.

3.jpg

2. There have been numerous years that have seen many 100° days.

2.jpg

3. We could be on Venus where it is 900°. We could see Venus this morning as it is the morning star.

1.jpg

Now, all this being said, we do have several days of extreme heat in front of us. Here are some heat tips, they seem obvious, but they are important to remember.

4.jpg

The almost five minute video below details the extent of the extreme heat, the years that were much hotter and simple heat tips. We also discuss weak cold fronts and chance of any rain.

Have a great rest of your week
Stay cool, stay healthy

