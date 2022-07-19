Weather Blog: Periods of extreme heat in Kansas City; 'It could be worse'

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Here are three items from the "it can always be worse" file.

1. We are tracking extreme heat, but we are also tracking two to three weak cold fronts.

Jeff Penner

2. There have been numerous years that have seen many 100° days.

Jeff Penner

3. We could be on Venus where it is 900°. We could see Venus this morning as it is the morning star.

Jeff Penner

Now, all this being said, we do have several days of extreme heat in front of us. Here are some heat tips, they seem obvious, but they are important to remember.

Jeff Penner

The almost five minute video below details the extent of the extreme heat, the years that were much hotter and simple heat tips. We also discuss weak cold fronts and chance of any rain.

Have a great rest of your week

Stay cool, stay healthy