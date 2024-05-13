Weather Blog: Periods of Showers and Thunderstorms

Good Monday bloggers,

We are tracking 2 storms systems this week. The first one is for today and tonight, exiting Tuesday. The second storm system arrives Wednesday and exits Friday. The severe threat with each system is very low to none.

Let's go through this.

This first system is centered in central Kansas with small disturbances rotating counterclockwise around it. Each small disturbance will bring a more widespread area of rain and a few thunderstorms. In between the disturbances, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY (NOW-NOON):

A more solid, but weakening area of rain will affect KC 6-8 AM. So, a wet rush hour is likely. After rush hour through noon we will see periods of showers and a few thunderstorms.

MONDAY (NOON-5 PM):

We will see periods of showers and thunderstorms with some heavy downpours. We may see a ramp up in the showers and thunderstorms during the evening rush hour. Highs will be in the 60s with a south wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT (5 PM-MIDNIGHT):

Scattered showers are possible, but we will see a decrease in coverage.

TUESDAY (MIDNIGHT-7 AM):

A new small disturbance may rotate around the main system from the northeast, bringing an increase in showers and a few thunderstorms.The wind will become northwest at 10-20 mph with lows 55°-60°.

TUESDAY:

It will become partly cloudy and we will see periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms rotating north to south, mainly east of KC as the main system will be in eastern Missouri. Highs will be 70°-75° with a north breeze at 10-20 mph. Overall, a nice day.

WEDNESDAY-EARLY FRIDAY:

The second system will bring new periods of showers and thunderstorms. It is another weak system, so the severe threat is very low to none. Highs will be mostly in the 70s with lows around 60°.

THE WEEKEND:

It is looking mostly dry and rather warm with highs in the 80s and lows around 60°. This is going to make the grass grow at a very fast rate. You may have to mow 2-3 times a week!

RAINFALL:

Officially at KCI we saw 0.07". This puts us around .50" ahead for the month and nearly 2" for the year. The 0.07" was representative of most locations except one very thin band.

These are radar estimated rainfall totals. 99% of the area has received a trace to .25" as of 6 AM Monday. The other 1% received .50" to 2" of rain in a 5 mile wide band from Braymer, MO to east of Blue Springs to east of Harrisonville, MO.

When you add up the rain from both systems this week, we are looking at 1" to 2" total additional rainfall. This is less than what we were thinking the last few days and is about average for a 1 week period this time of year.

WEATHER FORECAST SUMMARY:

Basically we will see periods of showers and thunderstorms through 7 AM Tuesday. The severe threat is near zero with a few locations seeing ponding of water. Use caution in heavy rain to prevent hydroplaning. Also, should there be any flowing water that you can't judge the depth, "turn around don't drown." 6" of flowing water can lift an SUV off of the pavement.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.