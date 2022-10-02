Weather Blog: Possible change from the very dry pattern in 10 Days

Good Sunday bloggers,

I am going to sound like a broken record here, but we need rain. Or, maybe a broken iPod so I don't sound too old.

The clear sky is allowing us to see some planets. Jupiter was quite visible at about 5-6 a.m. in the west and southwest sky.

Jeff Penner

The sunrise was also quite beautiful without a cloud to be found.

Jeff Penner

These morning scenes are nice, but it would also be nice to see some rain shafts. There is some hope for a change in the weather pattern during the second week in October.

Details are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!