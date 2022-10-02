Watch Now
Weather Blog: Possible change from the very dry pattern in 10 Days

Jeff Penner
Posted at 7:20 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 08:38:30-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

I am going to sound like a broken record here, but we need rain. Or, maybe a broken iPod so I don't sound too old.

The clear sky is allowing us to see some planets. Jupiter was quite visible at about 5-6 a.m. in the west and southwest sky.

The sunrise was also quite beautiful without a cloud to be found.

These morning scenes are nice, but it would also be nice to see some rain shafts. There is some hope for a change in the weather pattern during the second week in October.

Details are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.
GO CHIEFS!

