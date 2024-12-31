KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Possible major winter storm for Kansas City's 1st weekend of 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy New Year bloggers,

2024 is ending cloudy, dry and cold. The clouds will act like a blanket, so temperatures at midnight will be about where they are at 5 PM, around 30°. The wind chill will be around 20°.

Jeff Penner

And, remember please DO NOT drink/text and drive. There is a Drunk/Texting while driving Warning in effect in memory of all those who have been injured or killed in drunk/texting while driving accidents. Nathan McDuffie was hit by a drunk driver over 30 years ago and lost his life.

Jeff Penner

As we ring in 2025 we are tracking two storm systems. The first one is a small system timed for Thursday. The second is timed for the weekend and could be a major winter storm. Regardless of what this storm brings us, it will be followed by a prolonged period of Arctic air.

Jeff Penner

Details on the 2 storm systems and Arctic air are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a happy and safe New Year.

Stay healthy