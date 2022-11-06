Watch Now
Weather Blog: Possible Record warmth, a strong cold front, and two rain chances

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 7:55 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 08:55:49-05

Good Chiefs Sunday bloggers,

It is obvious that Mother Nature is a Chiefs fan as she provided a spectacular red sunrise. You know the old saying..."Red sky in the morning, Titans take warning."

1.jpg

After a very beneficial 2"-3" rain event we are in for some calm weather today and Monday. Then, we will experience a series of weather changes between Election day and Friday. These changes include up and down temperatures and two rain chances.

Details are in the five and a half minute video below.
Have a great week and stay healthy.
GO CHIEFS!

