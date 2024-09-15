KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Potential for increased rain chances within week

Good Chiefs Sunday, bloggers —

We need rain, and it is getting old to say that. Hopefully, we can change the need for rain talk during the next 10-15 days.

We are now nearly 5" below average for the year and 7" below average since July 5.

Jeff Penner

Yes, we need the rain, but we don't want rain on a home game Chiefs Sunday. We already had rain for the season opener.

The second game of the year will see dry, very warm and humid weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the shade and mid to upper 90s in the sun.

The sun will occasionally get blocked by some cumulus clouds floating by, which will help some for a few minutes here and there.

Details on the potential to see increasing rain and thunderstorm chances are in the 6-minute video below.

Have a great rest of your weekend and week ahead.

Stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!

