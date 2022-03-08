Watch
Weather Blog: Potential Thursday Winter Storm

Jeff Penner
Posted at 2:59 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 03:59:28-05

Good Tuesday bloggers,

After having no snow through December 31st, we have sure made up for lost ground. We had 5.3" of snow in January which is 0.4" above average. February ended up with 10.1" of snow, the 25th snowiest since records began in 1888. February averages 5.9" which put us 4.2" above average snowfall for the month. We average 1.7" of snow in March and that is exactly where we stand now. I am here to tell you that March will finish with above average snowfall. Now, the question is how much over? We are tracking a potential Thursday winter storm.

1.jpg

The four and a half minute video below details this next winter event, possible full blown winter storm.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

