Weather Blog: Potential weather pattern shift, more rain chances?

Good Sunday bloggers,

First, we need rain and this is getting old to keep saying. Second, we are seeing the potential for a subtle shift this week that may allow for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. Third, we have the forecast dry for Memorial Day. Keep in mind, this weekend is on average one of the wettest weekends of the year. It is very tough to keep it dry all three days. Again, we have no chance of rain tomorrow on our Super 10 Day. But, there is some data saying something else.

Details are in the six-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great and safe rest of your Memorial Day weekend.

Stay healthy and please don't drink/text and drive.