Weather Blog: Quite a Storm Friday-Saturday, What is Next?

Good Saturday bloggers,

We just had quite a storm with heavy rain and our first snowflakes. The Powerball jackpot is nearing 2 billion dollars with the drawing tonight, but we already hit the rainfall jackpot.

Officially, at KCI, we have received 2.82" of rain Friday and Saturday. We may end up around 2.90" before the rain and snow end this morning.

2.43" fell on Friday. This was the 5th wettest day in recorded November history, 135 years of records. And, Novembers total average rainfall is 2.00". We NEEDED it!

Jeff Penner

There was also severe weather across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Again, quite a storm.

What is next? Details on this storm and what is next are in the 7 minute video below.

Remember to "Fall Back" on the clocks tonight and check/change smoke alarm batteries.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.