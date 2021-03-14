Weather Blog: Rain and Wind today, Second Storm Wednesday-Thursday

Good Sunday bloggers,

So far we have seen low rainfall totals the last 2 days with amounts .05" to .40" for most locations, while many roads are flooded in southern Missouri.

These are the radar estimated rainfall totals the last 7 days. Now, the first raindrops did not fall until Wednesday. So, these are the totals since Wednesday. 3" to 6" of rain has occurred along the I-44 corridor with another 1"-3" on the way the next 7 days.

The rainfall from Nebraska to west Texas is great news for the newly emerging Hard Red Winter Wheat crop.

Jeff Penner

This storm has not only produced the flooding in southern Missouri. There were tornadoes in the Texas panhandle with heavy snow across Colorado and Wyoming. Areas around and in Cheyenne, Wyoming had an ice storm first with power outages. That is rather unusual for that location.

We have been talking about 1" to 3" of rain for the KC area, where is it? Well, we have been saying most of the rain from the first storm would occur Sunday afternoon and evening. That is still the case.

We are not expecting severe weather today, but winds may gust over 40 mph this afternoon with and without rain and thunderstorms.

Here is our latest weather timeline. The main rain will occur 2 PM to 10 PM.

The 6 minute video below has details on this storm and a second storm for Wednesday-Thursday. Could we see snow?

Have a great week stay dry, stay healthy.