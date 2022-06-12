Weather Blog: Rain Chances Decrease, Temperatures Increase

Good Sunday bloggers,
Fortunately, we avoided the worst of the severe weather Saturday night. There were Tornado Warnings, but no tornadoes.
There was an estimated 60 mph wind gust near Plattsburg, MO.
There was some 1" diameter hail around Smithville, Mo.
Rainfall varied greatly across the area.
Liberty to Plattsburg received 1.25" to 2.50" of rain, much of that occurred in one hour. This caused some minor flash flooding.
Northwest Missouri received .50-1.25" of rain which was needed. There was another track of heavy rain from Beatrice, NE to Emporia, KS. This affected the symphony in the Flint Hills.
The thunderstorm complex that caused the rain from southeast Nebraska to southeast Kansas produced 5" diameter hail in Beatrice, NE. A baseball is about 3" in diameter.
What is next? The threat of showers and thunderstorms is decreasing as the temperature is increasing.
How hot will it get? When is the next cold front?
Details are in the five and a half minute video below.
Have a great week
Stay cool and hydrated
Stay healthy