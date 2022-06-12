Watch
Weather Blog: Rain Chances Decrease, Temperatures Increase

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 09:10:21-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

Fortunately, we avoided the worst of the severe weather Saturday night. There were Tornado Warnings, but no tornadoes.

There was an estimated 60 mph wind gust near Plattsburg, MO.

2.jpg

There was some 1" diameter hail around Smithville, Mo.

2.jpg

Rainfall varied greatly across the area.

Liberty to Plattsburg received 1.25" to 2.50" of rain, much of that occurred in one hour. This caused some minor flash flooding.

4.jpg

Northwest Missouri received .50-1.25" of rain which was needed. There was another track of heavy rain from Beatrice, NE to Emporia, KS. This affected the symphony in the Flint Hills.

5.jpg

The thunderstorm complex that caused the rain from southeast Nebraska to southeast Kansas produced 5" diameter hail in Beatrice, NE. A baseball is about 3" in diameter.

8.jpg

What is next? The threat of showers and thunderstorms is decreasing as the temperature is increasing.

How hot will it get? When is the next cold front?

Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week
Stay cool and hydrated
Stay healthy

